Mumbai Crime: Man threatened & blackmailed after he indulges in virtual sex through online dating site

A 37-year-old journalist was blackmailed by an unidentified person after he indulged in virtual sex through an online dating site. The blackmailer sent him a video of the incident and demanded 11 thousand rupees, failing which; they threatened to make video public.

According to police information, the journalist is associated with a reputed news network and lives with his wife in the Mira Road area. It is learnt that his wife was pregnant and had gone to her maternal home. Since he was alone, he downloaded a dating app and texted a girl with the intent of virtual sex.

Later that night, he received a call pertaining to his dating site activities. The caller offered him 30 minutes of cybersex for Rs.500. The victim agreed. On August 23rd he twice indulged in online sex via video call.

Mumbai: Girl dies by accidentally strangulating herself with dupatta while playing

The next day, he received the same video on his WhatsApp. Immediately after, he received couple of messages in which the girl demanded Rs 11,000 to delete the video, failing which she also threatened him to make the video public.

The victim approached the Mira road police station for the help. “We have registered the case against the unknown accused under section 384 (commits extortion), 506(criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and have begun the investigation,” said an officer from the police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news