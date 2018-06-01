Mumbai Crime: Man booked for making and circulating objectionable video of kin

The accused allegedly shared the video with her husband who labelled her as a 'characterless woman'

A 40-year-old man was booked by the Amboli Police on May 30 after he allegedly made an objectionable video of his relative and circulated it.

The woman, 40, is married, mother of two kids and a resident of Amboli. The accused is also married and lives with his family in the central suburbs. The woman and accused were very close but two months ago, some differences cropped up between their families on some issues. The tension escalated to such a level that the accused decided to seek revenge. The woman claimed he filmed her secretly when she was at a relative’s house, and circulated the video to relatives and other people.

The accused allegedly shared the video with her husband who labelled her as a 'characterless woman'. The woman claimed that she was physically and mentally harassed by her husband.

The Amboli police registered the case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. The case will be transferred to VB Nagar police for further investigation.

