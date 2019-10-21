Mumbai Crime: Man booked for raping 23-year-old Facebook friend

A 30-year-old Vasai resident, working with an MNC, was arrested by VP Road police station for raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he befriended the victim on Facebook in 2012 and were chatting since then.

The victim, a resident of South Mumbai befriended the man on social media and exchanged phone numbers after which they entered into a committed relationship. Two years later, the women had to move to Andhra Pradesh to pursue higher education but they remained in touch through the phone.

According to the report, the woman said that the man had promised her of marriage. She was returned to the city for her vacation with she met the accused, then staying in Khetwadi. He took her to his home and he intimate with her.

A police officer at VP road police station said that, when the woman met the accused on his birthday in June this year, he took her to a resort and got intimate with her again. In all these times, the victim kept asserting on marriage. In September, during one of the meetings, she got access to his phone and saw his chats with another woman. After she confronted he confessed to her that he has been dating another woman and expressed his desire to marry her.

Enraged, the woman filed a complaint with the police against him after which he was charged of rape and cheating under section 376, 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code respectively.

