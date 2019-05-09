Mumbai Crime: Man booked for running over dog in Lokhandwala
The Versova police have recently booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running over a dog in Lokhandwala. It was Film director, Aditya Singh who approached the police after witnessing the incident on May 2.
Singh provided the car's registration number to the police which helped them in finding the owner but they are yet to ascertain whether he was the one who was driving the car at that time.
As per the police, Singh was outside Raj Yoga society at Lokhandwala Back Road where he saw the car run over the dog. When Singh tried stopping the car, the driver said that he couldn't do anything if the dog was sitting on the road. Then he drove away.
An officer told Hindustan Times, "Singh then took the dog to a veterinary hospital in Parel where the doctor told him the dog’s leg was fractured."
A case has been registered under sections 11(1) (a) (punishment for animal cruelty) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 336 (the act of endangering life and personal safety of others) and 428 (punishment for mischief or maiming an animal) of the Indian Penal Code.
