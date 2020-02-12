Mumbai Crime: Man calls women, asks them about their undergarment colour; arrested

A 34-year-old computer engineer from Pune has been arrested by the Samta Nagar police for making obscene calls to receptionists of five star hotels and hospitals. According to the police, the accused used to take numbers from Google and call the receptionists for an "erotic talk". The accused, Rajiv Bhatia, who has been booked and arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) hails from Rajasthan. The police said Bhatia is married with two kids and was staying in Pune, where he worked at a reputed firm.

The incident came to light when a receptionist, who works in a hospital at Thakur Village, filed a complaint with the Samta Nagar police last month. The complainant said an an unidentified person would repeatedly call her and ask her the colour of her undergarments.

The police registered the case and began investigation using call data records and traced the accused to Pune. He was arrested on Monday night, police said. During investigation, he confessed to the cirme and told police he had completed his MCA (Master of Computer Applications) abd made similar calls to receptionists of five star hotels and hospitals in Mumbai.

A police officer said the numbers were taken from Google and the accused used to call late in the night. He used to ask about the lady's inner wear and pretend to know them. He would also give them advice on which colour undergarment they would look most beautiful in. "He has been doing these activities for the last two months as his wife and the children had gone to his native village," the officer added.

"We have caught Bhatia from Pune and he was brought to Mumbai on Tusday. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday," said another officer.

