Mumbai Crime: Man clandestinely films woman on Metro, arrested

The woman claims that the man deleted the video while on his way to the police station and the Andheri police seized his phone and will send it for forensic analysis

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for clandestinely shooting a video of a woman commuter on the Andheri Metro. The 32-year-old woman caught the man video taping her and looked at his phone where she saw a video of herself.

The woman claims that the man deleted the video while on his way to the police station and the Andheri police seized his phone and will send it for forensic analysis in order to retrieve the video reported Hindustan Times.

As per the police the woman had gone to Marol to meet her friend. A Bandra resident the woman and her friend decided to use the Metro on their way back from Marol to Andheri. At around 1130am the man stepped on to the Metro at Airport station.

The woman said that at first the man started moving around her but she didn’t pay attention to him. He then started shooting a video of her and other women in the metro clandestinely, which her friend noticed and told her about.

When the woman confronted him the man kept his phone away and started staring at her. She then asked the man to show her his phone, where she told the police she saw the video. With the help of other citizens on the Metro the woman alerted security personnel. An FIR has been registered against the man under section 354, 354 D , 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66E of the Information Technology Act. Police are finding out if he committed any similar crimes earlier.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates