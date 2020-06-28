Mumbai Crime: Man commits suicide after slitting throats of his three children in Palghar

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his three children on Saturday night in Nalasopara East. According to preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the man took the extreme step after his wife allegedly left him for another man during the lockdown.

The Palghar police found bodies of Kailash Parmar (35) , Nayan (10), Nandani (8) and Naina (5), lying in a pool of blood in their rented accommodation at Shweta Colony in Nalasopara.

Superintendent of Police Datta Shinde said, 'The house was bolted from inside, the incident came to light when Parmar's father Biju reached his house on Saturday late evening. Biju knocked the door several times, but when he did not get any response from inside, he broke open the door of the house and discovered the bodies of his grandchildren lying in the hall while Parmar's corpse was found inside the kitchen."

He further said, "The throats of the children were slit with a sharp-edged weapon and the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem."

The Tulinj police have recovered the blood-stained kitchen knife, which was found next to Parmar's body in kitchen. Parmar's father Biju, who lives nearby told mid-day that his son was a small scale businessman and was depressed during the lockdown.



The Parmar family lived at Shweta Colony in Nalasopara East

Biju said, "His wife Anita often used to create chaos at home and about 45 days ago, she left for her parents house in Kalyan. She is believed to have got hooked with her paramour Sachin Borade."

"My son was very upset as Anita never called him to know the well being of their children. Kailash and his three kids would come to my house to have food after his wife left him. On Saturday, Kailash was extremely upset after seeing his wife's picture on Borade's Facebook account. After having lunch, my son went to his house in the afternoon promising that he will return to have evening tea together. But he did not come," Biju said.

A sobbing Biju told mid-day that he thought his son and his grandchildren might be sleeping when they did not come to his house. At 8 pm, he went to his son's house which was locked from inside. After getting no response from inside, he called a neighbour and broke open the door only to discover the bodies of his grandchildren and his son.

mid-day spoke to several neighbours including Mahesh Rane, Ashok Maryadas and others who said that they 'did not hear any commotion from inside the house'. "It seems the children were asleep when their father slit their throats," said Rane, who lives next door.

The Superintendent of Police Shinde said, "We have visited the crime spot and have learnt that Kailash first tried to hang himself to death but when his attempt failed, he slit his own throat with the same murder weapon."

Tulinj Police station inspector Dattatray Patil said, "A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against Kailash and the statement of his father has been recorded. Further investigations are underway."

