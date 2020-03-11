Mumbai Crime: Man creates fake Facebook profile of MNS worker, labels her 'prostitute'

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Malad police arrested a 37-year-old driver from Sion for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker and uploading her photos, along with her sister-in-law's, with their contacts and declaring them prostitutes.

According to the police, the accused, Sandeep Kumbhar, 37, wanted to take revenge from the woman's husband and brother-in-law. The woman, who resides in Malad, is also an active member of the party.

The incident came to light after the two women started receiving calls, which upset them and they approached the Malad police. A police team, including senior inspector George Fernandez, assistant police inspector Vivek Tambe, arrested the accused after investigating the case for four months.

Further investigation revealed that the woman's husband and her brother-in-law had an argument with the accused and they had said "he was a very bad person". This angered the accused and he decided to take revenge.

The police booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody, a police officer from Malad police station said.

