Mumbai crime: Man dupes 104 women of crores of rupees, arrested

This photo has been used for representational purposes only.

The Nalasopara police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating over 104 women of crores of rupees by luring them to participate in rallies for industrialist women all over India. Police said he took Rs 15 lakhs from each of them and gave them demand drafts of several banks. However, when they deposited the DDs, they turned out to be fake.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mukaram Ali Mohammed Anasari.

The incident came to light when 43-year-old Hema Parab filed a complaint with the police alleging that she had been cheated. "Parab had also persuaded other women to pay the accused. Last year, over 104 women paid Rs 35,000 each to the accused as registration fees. However, in one year, the accused did not ask anyone to participate in any rally and neither did he return the amount," said Sonawane, police sub inspector from Nalasopara police station.

Sonawane said when the women demanded the money back, the accused told them he had invested it in the share market and if they each paid Rs 1.5 lakh, they would get Rs 15 lakh in return.

Police said that many women did pay the accused an additional amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Parab mortgaged her house and paid money to the accused.

In her statement to the police, Parab said that last week, the accused gave the women DDs of Rs 15 lakh each, but when they deposited it, it turned out to be fake. She then approached the police station and filed a complaint.

Police said they booked Anasari and registered a case on October 11. During investigation it was revealed that Anasari, a Kanjurmarg resident, was earlier arrested by the Kanjumarg police in a similar case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates