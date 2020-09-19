Mumbai crime: Man dupes forex company of Rs 59,000, case registered after 2 years

A case of cheating on the pretext of currency exchange was registered at DB Marg Police Station on Monday against a man identified as Vipin Gaikwad. He allegedly duped Shailesh Mali, who has an office in Grant Road area, of Rs 59,000.

Speaking to Mid-day, Mali said, “The incident happened in 2018. I got a call from a person who introduced himself as Vikas Gaikwad. He told me that he has spoken to my boss and he urgently needs Dollars and Thai baht as his son is going to Thailand for honeymoon.”

“He also said that his son will come with the cheque in exchange for currency. A man came to collect Dollars and Thai baht and gave a cheque in exchange for that money. When the cheque was deposited in the bank, we found out that the account was closed 3 years ago,” Mali added.

Mali approached the DB Marg police station, but no action was taken. After two years of continuous follow-up, the police have registered the case on Monday.

In 2018, Vipin had duped several big forex exchange companies and he was arrested by Dindoshi police earlier in a similar case, Mali said.

