Mumbai Crime: Man dupes Malad doctor to tune of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of marriage, arrested

The Dindoshi police have booked and arrested a 32-year-old man from Panvel, New Mumbai for allegedly duping women on the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Adhitya Mahatre had registered himself on various matchmaking websites where he posed himself as IPS and IAS officer.

The police were on the lookout for the accused since the last six months and finally, they were able to track the accused and managed to nab him today. According to police sources, a 35-year-old who is a doctor by profession and is a resident of Malad East came in contact with the accused on one of the matrimonial sites a year ago. The two exchanged numbers and began chatting and talking to each other overcall.

The accused had uploaded over dozens of his photos in different valuable dresses and had also shared a picture of his ID card which established that showed that he an IPS officer. The doctor got lured in his trap and started dreaming about his life and status in society as if her husband would be an IPS officer.

Once the accused realised that the victim has fallen for his trap, he demanded 2 lakh rupees giving various excuses to the victim doctor. Considering the fact that she will marry him soon, the doctor trusted the accused and transferred Rs 2 lakh in the account number provided by the accused.

After a few months, whenever the victim used to try and reach the accused, he used to ignore her calls. Upon being realised that she is cheated, the victim doctor approached the police station and registered a complaint against the accused, said a police officer from Dinodshi police station.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that the accused had duped more than 50 women from various matching sites. Recently, he duped one lady who lives in Pune and took lakhs of rupees from her giving various excuses, another case was from the neigbouring Thane district.

It was revealed that any woman whom the accused befriended on the pretext of marriage, he posed in front of them with different professions. While to some women he posed as an IPS officer, while for others he said that he is working in the PWD department, the officer added.

We have booked and arrested him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested by our team today from Panvel area and tomorrow he will be produced before the court, the officer said.

