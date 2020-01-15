Mumbai Crime: Man dupes Versova woman of Rs 10 lakh on pretext of marriage

The Versova police arrested a man from Jodhpur for allegedly cheating a Mumbai woman of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Mohammad Akhtar.

Police said last year, the complainant who lives in Andheri, registered on a matrimonial website and received a request from the accused who told her that he was a doctor in London and was looking to get married soon.

The two then exchanged numbers and began talking often. The accused told the woman that he was sending her some jewellery and a few dollars as a gift. Police said a few days later, she got a call saying that a parcel had arrived at customs and since it contained expensive jewellery and dollars, she would have to pay Rs 10 lakh. The woman then paid the amount and tried contacting the accused, but his phone was switched off.

She then filed a complaint at Versova police station, who traced the accused to Jodhpur and brought him to Mumbai. Police said during investigation, he confessed to the crime and has been remanded in police custody.

