Mumbai Crime: Man fakes his own death to frame wife who 'insulted' him

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 35-year-old man, who had mislead the Uttar Pradesh police, with the help of his family

A co-worker, suspicious about a man who kept to himself, and never gave his mobile number, spoke to a police officer he knew about him, and helped uncover a family for a murder. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 35-year-old man, who had mislead the Uttar Pradesh police, with the help of his family, to frame his in-laws for his ‘murder’.

He had moved to Mira Road and worked in a cloth factory, where the co-worker got suspicious. Accused Pannelal Yadav, from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, had asked his family to blame his parents-in-law, brother-in-law, and wife for killing him and disposing of his body. The UP police had registered an FIR against them under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai Crime Branch found him at Mira Road. Nisar Tamboli, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch said, “Unit 8 worked on information for around a month and a half before detaining him.” Police said Yadav’s wife filed a case against him and he was booked under Section 496 (fraudulent marriage ceremony) of IPC in 2016. She claimed that he used to torture and hit her. Yadav was arrested but they settled the matter in court. “But Yadav wanted revenge from his wife and her family, so he planned his murder,” Tamboli added. On October 15, 2016, Yadav visited his in-law’s house and then went missing.

His family then claimed that his in-laws killed him and Yadav came to Mumbai. Sources said, “Yadav never revealed anything about his family. He never gave his mobile number or spoke to anyone, which raised suspicions. A fellow worker told a cop about this.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates