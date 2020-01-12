Mumbai Crime: Man flashes on video call, arrested

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A 30-year-old man from Hingoldi district flashed a woman on a video call over Whatsapp in December 2019. He has been arrested on Friday.

Versova police said that after committing the offence, Sudhakar Kaside, destroyed the evidence which was the SIM card he had used to place the call and fled from Mumbai.

Kaside was employed as a security guard before he fled Mumbai. The police were able to track him using the IMEI number of his mobile phone. The police are investigating if the accused has been involved in similar crimes in the past.

According to a report in The Times of India, the complainant who is a 25-year-old resident said, "First, I received a voice call which was disconnected. Within seconds I got a video call, and I saw a man flashing but his face was not visible. He was making obscene sounds."

