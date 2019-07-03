Mumbai crime: Man flashes woman on morning walk in Dombivli

crime

Representational image

An unidentified man allegedly flashed a 20-year-old woman on a morning walk in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra Wednesday, police said.

The accused riding a two-wheeler first stalked the woman in Manpada area for some distance and later flashed her before fleeing, a police official said, adding that a case has been registered under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest is made so far.

In a similar incident, a taxi driver harassed a woman passenger while she was travelling with her mother and sister. The woman took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal. As per news agency PTI, the incident happened when the complainant along with her mother and sister hired a taxi from Dadar to Nariman Point in the morning. According to the woman, as soon as she got into this local taxi, he opened his zip and was staring at her while objectifying and was stimulating his genitals.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies