Navi Mumbai Crime: Man flashes woman on video call, shamelessly repeats act with her husband

An unknown caller flashed at a 39-year-old wife of a businessman from Badlapur during a video call over Whatsapp.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the caller repeated the obscene act when the victim's husband answered the call. The police are trying to trace the accused based on his mobile phone details.

According to the Badlapur police, the woman who hails from Nashik registered an FIR and is currently staying in Badlapur with her husband and children.

The victim found out that there were four missed Whatsapp video-calls from an unknown number on her mother's mobile phone within one hour.

A police officer said, The victim felt that the caller would be someone known to her mother and hence had been calling continuously after which the victim called on the said number, but her call was not responded. Fifteen minutes later, the victim found that a video call was coming from the same unknown number on her mother’s phone. This time when the victim received the call, she was shocked to see that the person on the other side was flashing at her. The camera was placed by the caller in such a manner that his face could not be seen by the victim."

The officer added that the victim disconnected the call immidiately and informed her husband about the incident. The same person made a video call again but this time, the call was answered by the victim's husband. This time too, the caller repeated the obscene act on the call. The husband disconnected the call and later realised that their were missed calls on January 29th and 31 as well.

A case has been registered under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

