Mumbai Crime: Man flies with fake passport in name of 'wanted' man; arrested
The accused was caught at Mumbai International airport with a fake passport issued in the name of Samsudino Cadir against whom a lookout circular has been issued across airports in India
A flyer was caught at Mumbai International airport after flying from Portugal with a fake passport issued in the name of another accused Samsudino Cadir against whom a lookout circular has been issued across airports in India. The accused identified as Pathan Munkirabibi Mahmadkhan (50), a resident of Surat got hold of the passport in Portugal through his employer after his visa and passport expired in 2011 and he had been residing in Britain since 2003.
According to Times of India, the accused to have paid Rs 35 lakh to Haroon Bhamji in Gujarat, who helped him get the passport to fly to India. Haroon Bhamji allegedly arranged for an agent in Portugal who helped the accused get hold of the fake passport and told him to travel using it as a new passport with his name could not be issued as his passport had already expired. An officer from Sahar police station stated, "He was caught at the security check when his passport was scanned and the visa and passport were found to be fake and belonging to the name against whom the lookout notice has been issued." Mahmadkhan's lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi said, "My client was abducted by his employer in Britain and he is innocent."
