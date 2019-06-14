Mumbai Crime: Man found dead inside car at Vikhroli Parksite

crime

Passers-by had noticed a foul smell coming from the car at Vikhroli Parksite and informed the police, who broke the windows to open the doors and found the decomposed body

Suresh Dabre was discovered dead inside his car by a passer-by. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The decomposed body of a 37-year-old man was found in a car at Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikhroli Parksite, on Thursday morning. The police have identified the man as Suresh Dabre, a resident of Varsha Nagar. Passers-by had noticed a foul smell coming from the car and informed the police, who broke the windows to open the doors and found the decomposed body. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

On Thursday afternoon, around 11.30 pm, a passer-by at Veer Savarkar Marg got a foul smell from the car he was walking past. He peeped through the glass of the car window and saw someone slumped in the driver's seat. He knocked on the window to wake up the man, but without success. More passers-by then joined him and tried to wake up the driver. When they realised something was amiss, they alerted the Mumbai Police control room. The Control Room relayed the information to the Parksite cops, and a team reached the spot immediately.

The cops broke open the windows of the car and found the man, who was dressed in formal clothes, unresponsive, "We immediately took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," said a cop. According to sources, there were no external injury marks and when the windows were broken, the AC of the car was on.

"As per the preliminary report, there are no injury marks on the body to indicate strangulation or assault. But, to ascertain the exact cause of death we are awaiting the detailed opinion of the doctors on whether he suffocated or had a heart attack," said DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh. According to cops, Suresh's wife and children had gone to their hometown for the summer. Suresh owns a transport business and had spoken with his brother and wife two days back.

