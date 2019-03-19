Mumbai crime: Man found in possession of pistol with live cartridge

crime

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the accused was associated with local Uday/ Jitu Pathak gang.

The accused. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Dindoshi police team in the wee hours of Sunday arrested Kiran Tukaram Jadhav for possessing one 7.65 mm country made pistol with a 7.65 mm live cartridge. The Dindoshi police team consisted of PI Ganesh Pawar, PSI Patkar, HC Shaikh, PN Ghadsi, PN Ware, PC Chavan.

The incident took place on the footpath of the service road off Western Express Highway, adjacent to Seva Nagar Ekta Sangh Chawl, ShantaramPada in Malad East.

The accused is a resident of ShivSagar Chawl in Malad East, Mumbai. Jadhav had three criminal cases registered against him including a robbery and various body offence cases under section 326 and 324 at Kurar Police station.

Further investigation also revealed how the weapon was sourced. He was produced before the court and was remanded judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sr. PI Dindoshi Rajaram Vhnmane and ACP Gyaneshwar Jawalkar of the Dindoshi Division.

