Mumbai Crime: Man found murdered on Mulund-Goregaon Link Road
A resident of Anmol Tower in Prem Nagar locality complained that an unidentified person opened fire on his house
The body of a man was found on Mulund Goregaon Link Road on Thursday evening, police said. It was suspected that Rakesh Girdhari Yadav, the deceased, had been shot by someone, police said.
A case of murder was registered at Malad police station, they added. Elsewhere in Goregaon, a resident of Anmol Tower in Prem Nagar locality complained that an unidentified person opened fire on his house on Thursday afternoon.
A bullet broke through the window and got stuck in a sofa set, he told police.
The police recovered the bullet. Goregaon police are conducting further probe.
