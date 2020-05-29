Mumbai Crime: Man found murdered on Mulund-Goregaon Link Road

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The body of a man was found on Mulund Goregaon Link Road on Thursday evening, police said. It was suspected that Rakesh Girdhari Yadav, the deceased, had been shot by someone, police said.

A case of murder was registered at Malad police station, they added. Elsewhere in Goregaon, a resident of Anmol Tower in Prem Nagar locality complained that an unidentified person opened fire on his house on Thursday afternoon.

A bullet broke through the window and got stuck in a sofa set, he told police.

The police recovered the bullet. Goregaon police are conducting further probe.

