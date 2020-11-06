Mumbai Crime: Man gets 10-year jail for trying to kill cop wife over matrimonial dispute

The sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder his cop wife and her friend over a matrimonial dispute.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the accused, Pritam Ahirekar, 32, and the victim, a constable with Mumbai Police, have been married since 2015. The prosecution alleged that Ahirekar used to suspect his wide’s character and also used to assault her. It was claimed that once when the woman was at Andheri, the accused assaulted her, following which a case was registered with Andheri police station.

Public prosecutor Geeta Malankar told the court that because of the alleged harassment, the constable moved out of her marital home and shifted to Charkop. She was residing with other women in a house.

On October 18, 2016, the accused came to the house where the constable was staying. He tried to barge into the house but was stopped by the constable’s roommate. During the argument with the roommate, Ahirekar attacked the other woman with a knife and later stabbed his wife more than 13 times. After the attack, Ahirekar managed to escape and the two women were taken to a hospital. Ahirekar was arrested later the same day and was booked for murder by the Charkop police.

