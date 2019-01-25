Mumbai Crime: Man gets seven years in prison for raping 15-year-old in 2016

crime

The convict had called the teenage girl to a building at Ramabai Nagar in Bhandup, telling her that he had photographs of her talking to a boy

A Pocso court sentenced a 25-year-old man to seven years imprisonment on Thursday for raping a minor girl in 2016. The convict, Amit Kamble, was found guilty of offences under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as sections 376(2)(I) (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code by special judge S P Kale.

The judge sentenced Kamble to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of R60,000 on him. Of the fine amount, R50,000 will be given to the victim as compensation, the judge said. According to the prosecution, the victim was acquainted with Kamble since school days and both lived in the same locality in Bhandup.

On June 6, 2016, the convict called the 15-year-old girl to a building at Ramabai Nagar in Bhandup telling her that he had photographs of her talking to a boy, the prosecution said.

After the victim went there in the evening, the convict took her to an isolated place near a jungle and raped her, it said. He also assaulted her before fleeing the spot, the prosecution said.

The next day, the girl lodged a complaint at the Bhandup police station. The prosecution had examined 10 witnesses, including the victim, during the trial, special public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said.

