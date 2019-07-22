Mumbai Crime: Man given spiked cigarette, then kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Amboli

crime

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim, who works at a prominent advertising firm in Andheri, had gone to meet a female friend at a bar near Andheri Subway

The Amboli police have arrested a 48-year-old man and are looking for his accomplice, who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 37-year-old business manager after giving him a spiked cigarette.

When the friend left, the victim was looking for a shop to buy cigarettes when the accused offered him one, which was spiked with an intoxicating substance.

When he fell unconscious, they allegedly hired an autorickshaw and took him to a flat in Veera Desai area. There they allegedly took off his clothes and sexually assaulted him for hours.

When the business manager came to his senses on Friday morning, he found himself naked and felt pain in his private part. He quickly dressed up and rushed out of the flat, from where he called his friend and told him about the incident. His friend rushed to the location and took him to Amboli police station to lodge a complaint.

The police have registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the duo. While they managed to arrest Kiran Gaikwad the same day, a search is on for his accomplice.

Did duo stalk him?

In his complaint, the victim told the police that he had seen the two men at the bar too, a police official said. The business manager told the cops he was talking to his friend about a loan at the bar and the accused overheard their conversation. They later came to their table and one of them gave him his phone number, offering to help whenever he needed a loan, the official added.

The medical examination report confirmed the victim was sexually assaulted. Kiran was on Friday produced in a court, which remanded him to police custody, said senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad from the Amboli police station.

