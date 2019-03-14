Mumbai Crime: Man goes missing with Rs 10 lakh cash, is found murdered

crime

On March 12 when the Narpoli police recovered a body from a pond near Kalher village, they realised that it was a missing man, and that he had been murdered the same day he went missing

Deceased Prasad Tiwari. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Prasad Tiwari, who worked in a company dealing in plastic raw material, had on March 6 gone missing from Mulund, where he was collecting money from vendors. On March 12 when the Narpoli police recovered a body from a pond near Kalher village, they realised that it was Tiwari, and that he had been murdered the same day he went missing. However, the cops suspect that those who killed him were aware that he was loaded with cash that day. The Narpoli police have registered a case against unknown people.

A police officer said, "On March 6, he went out to collect Rs 10 lakh from vendors. But he did not return to the office in the evening." Worried, the owner of Airhant Industries, Mulund, tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. He then called up Tiwari's family, but even they had no clue of his whereabouts. A missing complaint was filed at Mulund police station.

Inspector Pandhrinath Bhalerao from Narpoli police station, said, "The body, which was stuffed inside a plastic bag, had decomposed. Bike keys were found in his pocket. When we forwarded pictures of the body to the Mulund cops, they suspected it to be Tiwari. It was confirmed after his bike keys were traced to the vehicle parked near his office." Bhalerao further said, "According to primary information, Tiwari was carrying around Rs 8-10 lakh cash on the day of the incident. Those involved in his murder must have been aware of this."

