Mumbai Crime: Jogeshwari resident harasses man, abducts him, tries to extort Rs 75,000

The police are on a lookout for a resident of Jogeshwari for allegedly abducting a Kandivli restaurateur and attempting to extort Rs 75,000 from him after releasing him. The 25-year-old restaurateur filed a police complaint saying that a man started calling the police complaining about his rooftop restaurant in Malad violating rules, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The series of complaints forced the police to visit the restaurant multiple times for rounds and also led to the restaurateur losing his patrons, thus taking a toll on its business, he said in the complaint. When the restaurateur made his own inquiries, he found that a man named Sachin Londhe, whom he did not know, was making the calls.

The restaurateur also managed to get Londhe’s contact number and called him to know the reason behind the harassment. The following day, Londhe asked to meet him outside a hotel in Malad. According to the police, he met Londhe and another man at the spot at around 9 pm. He then told Londhe not to make such calls to the police to complain about the restaurant as he has been losing customers since the rounds.

Londhe and his accomplice then forced him on to a two-wheeler vehicle and took him a secluded spot at Pathanwadi in Kurar and threatened him dire consequences before letting him go. After this incident, Londhe then demanded the restaurateur to pay Rs 75,000 to stop making calls to the police about his restaurant. He told him that he has harassed other restaurateurs in this similar manner

Tried of Londhe’s calls, the 25-year-old approached the police and filed the complaint.

