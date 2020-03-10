Mumbai Crime: Man held for abusive language against PM Modi at anti-CAA protest

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A 62-year-old man from Parbhani in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, police said.

A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.

After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP, police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment for Obscene Act or Words in Public), he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever