Mumbai Crime: Man held for black-marketing of N-95 masks worth Rs 27 lakh in Worli

The crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Worli in Central Mumbai for selling duplicate N-95 masks in the black market, a police official said on Friday. The accused was identified as Riyaz Ahmed Rais Ahmed Khan, a resident of Shivajinagar, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, unit-3 of the crime branch intercepted a tempo on Thursday evening and seized around 18,000 N-95 masks worth Rs 27 lakh, the official said.

Khan, who was traveling in the tempo, was arrested, he said, adding that probe was underway.

