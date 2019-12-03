Mumbai Crime: Man held for flashing teen through video call

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Wadala police have arrested a 27-year-old man for flashing a 16-year-old girl through a video call. The case was registered on Saturday after the victim told her brother that she received the call from an unknown number and the caller made indecent gestures at her.

A police officer said, "Accused Sambhaji Hussainkar was arrested on Monday evening. He had downloaded an app 'Find Friends' from play store to call random women and harass them. He is a history-sheeter, who has committed similar offences in the past. He was arrested by the Worli police about a year-and-a-half ago." The cops have seized his cellphone, which will be sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the number of calls he made to victims.

"Through the app he would check the display pictures of girls and make video calls to them. Once the victim received the call, he would flash them and do indecent activities," said the officer, adding, "He has harassed many girls in the past but most of them did not approach the police and the offences never got registered."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Rashmi Karandikar, said, "Hussainkar works in a garage. He has been booked under section 354 of IPC, section 12 of POCSO Act and Information Technology Act. He will be produced before court today."

