Mumbai Crime: Man held for raping 15-year-old girl

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15 years old girl in suburban Kurla, the police said on Wednesday. The alleged crime came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant. The accused was identified as Mudassar Ansari.

The girl's family members took her to hospital after she complained of stomach pain last week, said an official of Chunabhatti police station. After finding that she was five months pregnant, the doctors at the government hospital informed the police, he said.

The girl allegedly told the police that she had had a brief relationship with Ansari some time ago and he later cut off all contact with her.

He was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the IPC as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further probe was on, the official added.

