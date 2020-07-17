Mumbai Crime: Man held for raping 20-year-old for 5 years on pretext of marriage

A 26-year-old doctor was arrested on Thursday by Malvani police for allegedly raping a 20-year-old nutritionist for the past five years on the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the woman and the accused doctor were staying in the same locality in Malvani. She met the accused five years ago when he was studying in a medical college in Pune. They have been in a relationship since then and the accused promised to marry her. He was also using her car and the iPhone given by her.

Recently when he refused to marry her, the woman approached the Malvani police and registered a complaint against him, accusing him of rape.

The police registered a case against him under Sections 376 (Rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of POCSO Act. An officer from Malvani police station said that the accused was produced before the court on Friday and was remanded to police custody.

