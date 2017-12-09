Mumbai Crime: Man held for repeatedly raping his minor daughter in Thane

A man from Khadkoli village in the neighbouring Palghar district was today arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter, police said today

A man from Khadkoli village in the neighbouring Palghar district was today arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter, police said today. In a complaint lodged with Palghar police, the victim, a student of Class VII, said that her 42-year-old father has been raping her since 2014. She told the police that the latest such incident took place on December 7 in the forest area in Khadkoli.

According to police, her parents had got separated and the victim had been living with her father. "As per her complaint, her father used to threaten her with a sickle or an axe before committing the crime," a police officer said.

Based on her complaint, Palghar police registered a case against the accused and arrested him in the wee hours today. The accused has been booked under different IPC sections, including 376 (rape), and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

