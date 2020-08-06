Mumbai Crime: Man held for robbing auto driver, accomplice on the run

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A 27-year-old robber was arrested after he and his accomplice tried to rob an auto driver by brandishing a chopper on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 1 am. When the robbers were threatening auto driver Mohammed Sharif Khan, the cop on patrol rushed to the spot and helped the victim.

Seeing the cops, the accused tried to escape. "Inspector Pralhad Ghodke, attached to Sakinaka police station, was on night patrol duty. The accused tried to attack him during the chase. Ghodke fired a bullet in air and got hold of Mohammed Azhar Yusuf Sheikh, while his associate Izaz alias Daaku managed to flee," said Kishore Sawant, senior inspector at Sakinaka police station.

According to preliminary information, the accused hired the auto from Shivaji Nagar in Sakinaka and after reaching Tilak Nagar, they asked the driver to stop the vehicle. They tried to rob him and also took away the auto keys from him.

Sakinaka cops have registered an offense under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news