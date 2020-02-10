Mumbai Crime: Man held for sending obscene messages, demanding sex from Malad woman

A 42-year-old Malad resident was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman in her early 40s.

According to the police, the accused, Jayant Jethwa, and the woman were friends on social media, but they had never met. Police said that Jethwa claimed to be drunk when he sent the messages and had no intention of outraging her modesty, a Hindustan Times report read.

They said the two were friends as both of them were into the travel business. They spoke occasionally on chat. "On February 3, the accused demanded sex from the victim. The victim was shocked to receive the message. She approached the police on Saturday,” said a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The woman filed a complaint at the DB Marg police station on Saturday and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act. The police officer said the accused was produced in court on Sunday and further investigation is on. "He was remorseful of his actions and claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he messaged her," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates