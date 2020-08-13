Mumbai Crime: Man held for stealing valuables from high-end cars

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A man was arrested for allegedly committing thefts by smashing the window panes of high-end cars and stealing valuables kept inside the vehicles from plush localities in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The arrested accused was identified as Kisan Motikevat (30). He was nabbed from Shashtri Nagar locality following a tip-off, sub inspector Anandrao Kashid of Bandra police station said.

The accused is a habitual offender and there are 20 cases registered against him, he said.

"In the latest case, he broke the window pane of a high-end car and decamped with two laptops and two mobile phones kept inside," he said.

He was arrested under IPC section 379 (theft) and others, the official said.

