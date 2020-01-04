Mumbai Crime: Man held with gold biscuits worth Rs 10.50 lakh at city airport
The incident took place at Terminal 2, where assistant sub-Inspector Devilal of CISF noticed a suspicious image of high density metal.
The Customs officers at Mumbai airport nabbed a man with three gold biscuits worth Rs 10.50 lakh on January 3, after the Central Industrial Security Force detected it.
The incident took place at Terminal 2, where assistant sub-Inspector Devilal of CISF noticed a suspicious image of high density metal inside the hand baggage.
On physical checking, they recovered three gold biscuits weighing about 100g each. The accused Ahmed Riyaz, who travelling to Hyderabad, could not give a satisfactory answer or produce valid documents for the gold he was carrying. He was then handed over to the Customs officials for further investigation.
