Mumbai Crime: Man hid stolen 'gold' at home, a year later realised it was imitation jewellery

In a shocking incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 42-year-old man who used to steal gold chains, mangalsutras, and other ornaments. According to the police sources, the man hid the stolen jewellery at his home for nearly a year but got a reality check when the GRP found that all the stolen goods were imitation jewellery.

The accused identified as Bajirao Katkar was arrested by the GRP on February 27 for thefts at railway stations. According to police officials, the accused used to move around the railway station and usually targeted women commuters. The accused's modus operandi was to target women who used to travel on the Central line. He used to attack women commuters when they were waiting at the platform or rushing on foot over bridges.

According to the GRP officers, Katkar had an accomplice, identified as Dilip Karlekar, 52, who stayed in a chawl in Girgaum. He used to keep all the stolen valuables at Karlekar's place. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Satish Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivali GRP said, "We found four bracelets, 17 mangalsutras, and two necklaces. All these turned out to be imitation jewellery." He further mentioned that the accused were caught based on the CCTV footage which they procured from various railway stations.

During the investigation, the police also found that Katkar used to target men who used to commute with their laptops in the local trains. The GRP recovered laptops worth Rs 1.50 lakh from the duo.

