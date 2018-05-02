Mumbai Crime: Man hides in nullah after killing mother-in-law

After several attempts to resolve his marital disputes failed, he attacked his wife and mother-in-law to teach them a lesson



The accused was arrested when he ran out of money and approached a relative for it. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Even after hiding under a nullah near Poisar River for four days after brutally assaulting his wife and killing his mother-in-law, 26-year-old Mithilesh Mishra failed to evade arrest.

As he ran out of food on the fifth day, he tried to approach a relative for some money, but, unfortunately, got caught in the process. Since a long time, Mithilesh and his wife Archana has been facing marital issues. Because of this, she was staying with her mother for the past one year. Mithlesh's attempts to convince his wife to return home never worked out. Hence, he decided to teach her and his mother-in-law Manju Jha a lesson and hatched a plan to attack them. On Thursday afternoon, he visited their place in Kandivli (East) and attacked them with a sharp object following a brief argument. Soon after the incident, he fled the spot.

When Archana's siblings and father returned home, they saw both the women lying in a pool of blood. Though they were immediately rushed to Shatabdi hospital, Manju died while undergoing treatment. Archana has been admitted to the ICU.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Samta Nagar police station, said, "The accused was hiding under the nullah for the past four days. He used to venture out only at night to get food. But when he ran out of money, he visited a relative in Ganesh Nagar, Kandivali (East), on Monday night. However, the person asked him to come back the following morning and informed us. After this we laid a trap and arrested him. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC."

The Samata Nagar cops revealed that during investigation they found that the accused was staying in a rented apartment in the same locality. They have recovered empty liquor bottles and a mobile phone from the place. They further mentioned that unit 12 of the Crime Branch was also investigating the case.

