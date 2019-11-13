Mumbai Crime: Man hides inside Ghatkopar Metro station loo, molests woman

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Andheri police on Monday for allegedly molesting a woman at the Ghatkopar Metro station. The man is accused of watching the woman while she was using the public washroom at the station.

According to the police, the woman reported the incident to the police on the evening of November 11. She was molested by the accused, Gunjan Narayan, when she reached Ghatkopar metro station around 11.10 pm on her way home from work.

The victim was using a public toilet when she found Narayan watching her from the 2-feet gap at the bottom of the toilet door. She has also accused him of later touching her private part from the gap.

The shocked woman immediately came out and spotted him peeping inside other toilets stalls, too. The victim, along with other women around, began screaming, thus alerting the Metro security personnel who chased him and handed him to the Andheri police. All Metro stations come under the jurisdiction of the Andheri police.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (outraging woman's modesty), and 354 (C) (watches or capture image of a woman engaging in a private act) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused had entered the women's washroom before the woman arrived and was hiding inside. "He has confessed to the crime and the holiday court has sent him to police custody till Wednesday," a police officer told mid-day.

11.10

Time at night when the crime took place

