Mumbai Crime: Man impersonates CISF sepoy to cheat car buyers at Trombay

Ratansigh Dhankar, deputed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mankhurd, was informed by his commandant office on January 16 of a cheating case registered against him for Rs 25,540

The Trombay police have registered an offence against an unknown person for misusing the documents of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sepoy to sell vehicles on an online portal. The sepoy realised this only after his office informed him of three cheating cases registered against him in Maharashtra and Bihar.

The sepoy later recalled having shared his documents in December last year with a person claiming to sell him an SUV at a cheaper rate, but the deal never worked out. Ratansigh Dhankar, 31, deputed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mankhurd, was informed by his commandant office on January 16 of a cheating case registered against him for Rs 25,540.

A puzzled Dhankar immediately filed a non-cognisable offence against an unknown person at the Trombay police station on January 26. On January 31, Dhankar was yet again informed of another person's complaint against him for fraud worth Rs 7,000. The complaint also stated that the victim had trusted the person as he was a CISF sepoy. Dhankar then received a legal notice from a person in Bihar claiming that he was cheated for Rs 22,500 which were deposited directly to Dhankar's account.

Case probed on priority

When Dhankar did a quick internet search, he found that someone had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell a Scorpio car with his name but with a different contact number.

He immediately informed the Trombay police station. "The imposter is using Dhankar's documents to cheat others. We have filed a case against him/her under IPC sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 500 (defamation) along with some sections of the IT Act," an officer at the Trombay police station said, adding that since the documents of a security personnel are involved, the matter has been taken up on priority, urging all such website users to be cautious.

