Mumbai Crime: Man injured in firing over property dispute in Mankhurd

The alleged incident occurred around 5.30 am at Zakir Hussain Nagar

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot at by two persons in suburban Mankhurd on Monday over a property dispute. Police said that one person has been arrested in connection to the case. The alleged incident occurred around 5.30 am at Zakir Hussain Nagar.

According to reports, the victim identified as Abbas Shaikh, a resident of the neighbouring Palghar district, came to his friend's house in suburban Mankhurd on Monday. The two accused, who had some dispute with the victim over a property in Raigad district, came to know that Shaikh was in Mankhurd, they reached his friend's residence and allegedly fired at him with their guns, he said.

The victim received bullet injuries and was rushed to a civic-run hospital where his condition was reported to be serious, he said. One of the accused was detained and efforts were on to nab the other one, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for an attempt to murder, he added.

In another similar case, a 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said.

Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.

The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said.

In a similar incident which took place in Rajasthan's Sikar, a bride was abducted at gunpoint by her lover minutes after her wedding. After the incident, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod.

