Mumbai Crime: Man jailed for forcefully kissing 11-year-old

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court on Tuesday. A fine of P10000 was also imposed for allegedly kissing an 11-year old girl last night.

The girl and her twin sister were returning back home on February 9, 2018, from their coaching classes when they were spotted by the accused. He caught hold of the girl and kissed her without taking consent. While the girl fought back, her sister raised an alarm. The police nabbed the convict and took him under arrest.

The convict's counsel said during the trial that it was a case of mistaken identity and the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. The defence argued that it was dark and when the incident took place and his identity has not been established.

The court observed that the girl, as well as her sister, had identified the man. According to Hindustan Times, the court observed that "The accused made unwelcome physical contact and advances [towards] the victim and the said acts show explicit sexual intention."

Later, when the convict asked for leniency in punishment, the court refused. The court said, "The victim girl, aged 11 years, was caught by the accused and he committed sexual assault. Hence, no leniency can be shown to him".

