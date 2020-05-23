Mumbai Crime: Man killed in tiff over hammering nail into wall in Malwani

In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old man was killed by his neighbour following a quarrel over hammering a nail in the wall. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Nirankar Nagar at Azmi Nagar Gate - 7 in Malwani in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The deceased, identified as Rasees Ahmad alias Raees Bhai Tempuwala was assaulted by his neighbour Nazir Ahmad that led to his demise. According to the police, a fight broke between the deceased's son and the accused over hammering a nail in the wall. Rasees was sleeping after praying all night while observing Ramzan, according to reports. At that time Ahmad started hammering a nail in the wall and Rasees was not able to sleep due to the sound. His son went to Ahmad’s house to ask him to stop hammering the nail which led to an argument.

The deceased Rasees Ahmad. Picture/Samiullah Khan

Eventually, from an argument the two broke into a fist fight. Rasees, who woke up because of the commotion went to his neighbour's house to break the fight. He was punched by Ahmad on the chest and he collapsed. Rasees was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Malwani police booked and detained Ahmad and began the investigation.

The deceased was serving in the management of a local madrassa. The body was sent for the autopsy to the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital and further investigation is underway.

"We have registered the case under various sections of IPCs including death by negligence 304(a) and have arrested the accused," said senior inspector Jagdev Kalapad from Mawani police station.

