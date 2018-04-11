Mumbai Crime: Man kills 4-year-old to teach dad a lesson

Accused Mohammad Shaikh, 20, who owed Rs 1,500 to the deceased's father Mahadev Prasad, committed the crime as he had a minor altercation with him over the matter



Representational Image

Days after four-year-old Payal Prasad's body was recovered from Bhiwandi area, the Bhoiwada police arrested her father's friend, who killed her by chopping off her hands. Accused Mohammad Shaikh, 20, who owed Rs 1,500 to the deceased's father Mahadev Prasad, committed the crime as he had a minor altercation with him over the matter.

Soon after getting to know about Shaikh, when the cops launched a search operation, they realised that the accused was absconding. Acting on a tip off, they formed three teams and sent them to his hometown in Bihar. After his arrest, he confessed to the crime.

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Bhardwaj, DCP, said, "The accused was arrested from Bihar. He killed the child because he wanted to teach her father a lesson. He has been booked under sections 302 and 201 of IPC."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered With Hands Chopped, Hair Shaved

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates