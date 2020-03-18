Mumbai Crime: Man kills 40-year-old constable son during heated argument in Powai

Harish Galande used to come home drunk every night, says his family

A constable was killed by his father during a heated argument on Monday night in Powai. The deceased has been identified as Harish Galande, 40, attached to Andheri GRP police station. Harish's family said he used to come home drunk every day and pick fights with his father. The police have arrested the father.

Harish used to live with his parents, wife and children in Powai's Ganesh Nagar. Harish was an alcoholic. On Monday night, when he returned home drunk, he started an argument with his father Gulab Galande, 65. While arguing, Harish threw a glass bottle at Gulab. This enraged Gulab, who picked up a sickle from the kitchen and attacked Harish. Gulab hit Harish on his head repeatedly till he lost his consciousness.

Neighbours informed the police after hearing the ruckus. Harish was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"According to preliminary investigations, Harish had domestic issues with his parents and used to fight over it repeatedly," said an officer from Powai police station.

