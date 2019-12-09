Mumbai Crime: Man kills his children, hangs himself after fight with wife

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 30-year-old plumber committed suicide allegedly after poisoning his two children as, according to the police, his wife would often leave the house for a few days over trivial disputes and he suspected her she was being unfaithful. The incident was reported late Saturday night, under the jurisdiction of RCF Police station. The deceased has been identifed as Dinesh Yadav who lived with his two children Pranay, 17 months, Netra, 3, and wife Rupali, 25.

The RCF police have registered an accidental death report in the matter, the post mortem report of Yadav has confirmed that he died due to hanging. However, the doctors have reserved the cause of death of both infants till the post mortem report arrives." A case of murder will be registered against the father. It is suspected that the father first poisoned his two infants and then hanged himself," said Sopan Nighot, senior PI, RCF police.

The police received a call late Saturday from Yadav's brother who lives in the same area, according to the police. The brother and his neighbours were knocking on the door. They sensed something was amiss when there was no response. "The brother then broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found his brother hanging from the iron grille parallel to the roof and children were lying inert on the bed. They immediately informed the police," Nighot added.

The body was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him and both children brought dead."The initial enquiry has revealed that the deceased and his wife used to fight frequently as he always suspected she was having an extramarital affair. She would disappear for a few days after a fight, allegedly to stay with her lover, and once matters cooled down, she would return to his husband," an officer said, requesting anonymity. The duo had a fight five days ago after which she left home once again and never returned. This apparently forced him to kill their two children before ending his life.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates