Mumbai Crime: Man kills self after failing to shoot dead, sister, her husband

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol which he had brought along with him from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district to kill his 23-year-old sister who had married a man from a different caste. The incident was reported in Hanuman Nagar Kandivli East on Monday at around 9pm.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bateshsar Tiwari. He had came to Mumbai on Monday and had gone straight to his sister's house in Hanuman Nagar, which falls under the Samata Nagar Police." Tiwari was unhappy with his sister's marriage to a 25-year-man from another caste. The wedding had taken place in June this year. "Tiwari had threatened them earlier, too, and on Monday he came with a country made pistol to Mumbai to kill the couple," said an officer.

The woman had married in court against the family's wishes and had run away from UP to Mumbai and was living with her husband in Kandivli for the past few months. "Once he reached his sister's house, he initially attacked her and tried to kill her husband first. But the couple somehow managed to escape and locked the door from outside," the officer said.

According to the woman's and her husband Rohit Singh's statements, after they locked the room from outside, he allegedly shot himself and committed suicide. The duo then opened the door and called the police. The body of Tiwari has been sent for a postmortem and the couple was detained at the police station for further investigation. The police has registered an accidental death report case (ADR).

