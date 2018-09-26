Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife after a casual fight in Bhandup

crime

The incident occurred on September 21 around 7.30 pm when Bhandup police got a call from Agarwal hospital informing that a woman was brought to the hospital but had died before admission

A casual fight with her husband led to to the death of a 44-year-old Bhandup woman. The deceased was identified as Habibunnisa Khan and her husband is identified as Jumai Khan. The incident occurred on September 21 around 7.30 pm when Bhandup police got a call from Agarwal hospital informing that a woman was brought to the hospital but had died before admission.

Habibunnisa's husband was summoned who told the local cops that she was ill and had some issues with bone in the back. He said that he had come to the hospital with his ill child but since the doctor as unavailable, he returned home only to find Habibunnisa lying on the floor unconscious. He even said that he tried to wake her up by pouring water on her face and when she didn't respond, he called the neighbours and took her to the hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

When the police sent the body to Rajawadi hospital for post-mortem, the report stated that Habibunnisa died due to strangulation. Her medical report said, "Asphyxia with evidence of ligature mark on the neck."

The police questioned one of Jumai Khan's relative who revealed that the couple used to fight almost daily. A neighbour said that Habibunnisa shouted but no one came forward. As police found discrepancies in the statement and doctor's, they grilled her husband who then confessed to the crime.

The police have booked Jumai Khan under section 302 of Indian penal code and are investigating the case.

