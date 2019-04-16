Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair while 6 daughters sleep in Kandivli

crime

Mohammed Raquib Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Khan Gali in Kandivli, allegedly strangulated Ajmatunnisa, while his six daughters and his sister-in-law were asleep

Representational picture

The Kandivli police have arrested a 46-year-old scrap dealer for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an affair and called the police control room early on Monday morning to surrender. Mohammed Raquib Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Khan Gali, allegedly strangulated Ajmatunnisa, 40, while his six daughters and his sister-in-law were asleep.

The couple got into an argument when Khan demanded to know the name of the man she was allegedly having an affair with. Ajmatunnisa told him she was innocent but Khan punched her in the face and kicked her as well. He then pressed her mouth as she started screaming for help and strangulated her.

Also Read: Shocker! Man bludgeoned to death for objecting mother's illicit affair

Khan then called the police control room to report his crime. Others in the house woke up only after the police arrived and took him into custody. His brother was at the shop when the incident happened. They used to spend alternate nights working at their shop.

Also Read: Murder Over Affair! Husband Killed For Opposing Wife's Illicit Relationship

The brothers initially ran their business in Nagpur. They shifted to Mumbai a couple of years back over the same suspicion. He doubted that his wife had an illicit relation with a scrap dealer from his neighbouring shop. The police arrested him under IPC section 320 (grievous hurt) and produced him in a court on Monday. He has been remanded to police custody.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Frustrated 65-year-old woman kills husband over extra-marital affair

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates