Mumbai crime: Man kills wife, sits with body for two days

crime

The police registered an accidental death report. Padihari was discharged from Sion hospital on Wednesday

Representational image

A 29-yr old man was arrested from Pratiksha Nagar for the murder of his wife. Allegedly, he also tried to commit suicide after sitting by his wife's body for two days. Wadala police arrested Sanjay Kumar Padihari on Friday.

Padihari had married, Suman, 20, last year. Originally from Jharkhand, Padihari worked at a garment factory and is allegedly an alcoholic. Senior police inspector, Rajendra Sangale of Wadala police station told Hindustan Times, “Suman’s brother and mother said that Padihari would often beat her.”

Also read: 23-year-old man held for cyber stalking, sexually harassing ex-classmate in Hyderabad

Padihari was intoxicated when he came home on May 19. Suman who was unwell for the last few days was upset that he spent the money on alcohol instead of getting her medicines.

According to a police officer, Padihari allegedly assaulted Suman and also slammed her head against the wall multiple times. She fractured her skull and died.

Sangale said, "He [Padihari] said that after murdering his wife, he sat beside her body for over two days."

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Scrap dealer kills man over family dispute in Andheri

When Suman's body started decomposing, Padihari got scared and left the house. He was intoxicated when he returned home. He then locked himself inside and attempted to kill himself. Neighbours informed the police control room that there was a foul smell from Padihari's house.

When the police entered his house, they found Suman's dead body and Padihari was lying unconscious next to her.

The police rushed Padihari to Sion hospital and on gaining consciousness, Padihari stated that he found Suman dead in her sleep when he returned home. The police registered an accidental death report. Padihari was discharged from Sion hospital on Wednesday.

However, according to the post-mortem report which came on Friday, Suman had died an unnatural death. On questioning, Padihari confessed his crime and was arrested.

He was booked under Sec 302(murder), 498A(subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has been remanded in police custody till May 28.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.