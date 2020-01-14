Mumbai Crime: Man kills woman with hammer in Bhandup jumps from high-rise later

A 37-year-old teacher was allegedly killed by a friend inside a high-rise in Bhandup on Monday. The Bhandup police have registered a case of murder and while trying to locate the accused, Kishore Sawant, found that he had committed suicide by jumping from his high-rise flat. The deceased, identified as Yasmita Salunkhe, was a primary school teacher with a Mulund school.

According to the Bhandup police, on Monday, between 11.30 and noon a woman was found in a pool of blood in the basement of Vakratund Palace on Tank Road, and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. There were severe injuries on her head."Her skull was fully damaged and we suspected that the killer used a hammer in the murder," an officer said "In the CCTV footage, we spotted a person entering and leaving the basement area," the officer added.

Senior police inspector Bhandup police station Shyam Shinde said, "While we were investigating the matter, we found that Sawant was present on the building premises and started looking for him."

It turned out that Sawant and Salunkhe were friends for the past 4-5 years. "Sawant was a known interior decorator and lived in the high-profile Kalpatru building in Bhandup. He allegedly killed the woman and hours later committed suicide," the officer said.

The police are trying to verify the reason behind the murder.

37

Age of the murdered woman who used to work as a school teacher in Mulund

